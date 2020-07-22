The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a July 4 fatal motorcycle crash involving a Kamiah resident.
According to ICSO, Jerry D. Triplett, 83, of Kamiah, was transported by Syringa Ambulance to a Life Flight helicopter and flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. He subsequently died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash was reported to ICSO Dispatch at 4:51 p.m. at milepost 9.5 (two miles west of Harpster) on State Highway 13. Triplett was headed northbound driving a 2013 Harley Davidson tricycle when he failed to navigate a left-hand turn. Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit used rope rescue to get the patient back up to the bank.
Triplett was the only one involved in this crash and he was not wearing a helmet. ICSO stated alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
Also assisting ICSO on the incident were the Grangeville Police Department and Dale’s and Sons Rescue Towing.
