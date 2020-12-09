(Editor’s preface: This is the second in a two-part story on how the court and prosecution have been functioning since COVID-19 safety restrictions have been imposed. Part 1 ran in the Dec. 2 Free Press.)
What has been frustrating for Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor through this year has been the uncertainty of jury trials; several have been rescheduled more than once, which puts a demand to prepare in a short time frame.
“When you have a trial, there’s a lot of preparation work,” he said, in contacting witnesses, making sure they are prepared to testify; subpoenaing exhibits and making sure these are ready to present in court; and doing homework on the case. MacGregor has had trials continued three to four times this year, due to COVID numbers being out of range to allow for these to resume, and has had to do the prep work again each time. Aggravating this, his office wasn’t notified until the Friday prior to the week when these trials would go or not, and so that day would be taken up in contacting all the parties the matter had been postponed. While this is hard work for his office, it is a greater emotional strain on the victim, he said, in gearing up to testify and have this postponed, repeatedly.
“If you’ve been beaten up by your husband, it’s emotional to have to testify in front of your husband,” MacGregor gave an example, “and you don’t find out it’s been rescheduled until that Friday before trial? You’ve spend all that week thinking on that testimony and having to face that person in court, and now you’re told there’s no trial next week, and that happens two to three times? It’s an emotional roller coaster.” He understands that this is to keep people safe due to COVID, noting he usually calls in 75 to 80 people on a felony trial, for example, “and we can’t have that in our little courtroom... but it has been frustrating to continue to have to reschedule these trials.”
On the postive side of the supreme court’s recent order, which sets trials to resume no earlier than Jan. 4, “that was a little better.” But along with the order by Chief Justice Roger Burdick was he “strongly encourages robust participation in alternative dispute resolution procedures...;” mediation, officiated by senior judges to parties at no cost, to resolve cases without having to go to trial.
“Yes, we’ve not had a jury trial since February, but one thing we have done is we’ve had more mediation,” MacGregor said. A mediator, usually a retired judge, meets with the attorneys, defendant and victim, all in separate rooms — and in a few instances by Zoom — and works out an agreement. Discussion will include on pleas, on whether a reduced charge would be recommended, on what sentencing parameters are acceptable, for example. “We’ve been able to mediate a lot of these cases — and some were difficult cases — and resolve theim fairly without a jury trial, and that’s the goal of mediation.... Some of the cases have been moved over and over, but a great majority of them have been settled out through mediation, and that’s happening all over the state.”
“We’re able to get through things pretty well,” MacGregor continued, helped largely through the mediation process. “We haven’t seen a huge bogdown of the system or the prosecutor’s office.”
What cases don’t work through mediation in Idaho County are mostly crimes of violence, those that have a public safety component, according to MacGregor.
“For someone who has a violent record, the state has the responsibility to protect the community,” he said, “so it makes it hard to settle those cases. You want to protect the community, and the only way to do that is to put the defendant in prison so they don’t have access to the public. Those are the cases most difficult to mediate.”
One issue in this is the right to a speedy trial. MacGregor explained a person has a right to a trial six months from when the criminal charging document is served on the defendant.
“Well, many of these cases have been continued past that date due to COVID concerns,” he said, “but every time the supreme court orders prohibition of trials for a certain period in the future, they say this is not grounds that this affects your speedy trial rights to be granted a dismissal.... This hasn’t been challenged by anyone, and the reason for that is there haven’t been any trials. A person has to be convicted first, and then assuming some time in the future when we have trials on these difficult cases and, if convicted, a person could appeal saying their right was denied and that’s why they lost. The supreme court is saying now it’s not a violation of the speedy trial right, but I’ll be interested to see how those turn out.”
MacGregor continued that some defendant headway may be made on, instead, that he or she is being wrongly held in jail waiting for trial, which keeps being continued, that they haven’t been proven guilty and COVID isn’t an excuse to keep them incarcerated.
“I think judges are trying to be fair in that regard,” he said, in the particulars of each case and allowing some defendants out of custody on certain restrictions. “But the judge has to make the public safety call: Do I let them out if they’re a risk to the public? That balancing act has to be done by the judge.”
The balance of all this is lending to innovative applications to ensure justice is carried out fairly and to the letter of the law.
“That’s the thing: Everyone is trying to do the best we can with these difficult circumstances,” MacGregor said. “The court is trying to protect the public from being infected, and with this being fair to people charged with a crime and fair to the victims. Everyone in the court system is trying to be fair to everybody involved and still protect the community and public. That’s why we’re trying mediation, Zoom hearings. We’re trying to do everything to make things fair and run smoothly.”
