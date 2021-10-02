GRANGEVILLE – The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide reported at a Cove Road residence on Thursday, Sept. 30. Identity of the victim, a 76-year-old woman, is not being released at this time.
According to ICSO, around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, dispatch received a report of a possible homicide at the Grangeville-area residence. Inside they found the body of a 76-year-old woman. The scene was processed for evidence and her body has been turned over to the Idaho County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was performed on Friday, which confirmed cause of death was homicidal violence.
Further details are not being released at this time.
Residents in the area were canvassed Friday, Oct. 1, requesting any information on any suspicious activity in the area. If you have any information, contact 208-983-1100 option 0 and request to speak to an officer.
