GRANGEVILLE – Idaho County disaster management sent out a purchase order April 6 for 30,000 disposable masks and other protective gear totaling nearly $32,000 - $24,000 for the masks, thousands of dollars for face shields and coveralls, and a couple hundred for 2,000 gloves.
The equipment is to be shipped from a vendor in Minnesota to Syringa Hospital, and distributed to the three hospitals in the area, with Idaho and Lewis county QRUs to fill their need from the order.
This gear – also known as personal protective equipment (PPE) - is anticipated to arrive as early as June.
The county also has a separate $10,000 order open with a local manufacturer, but last week, disaster management coordinator Jerry Zumalt told the Free Press the necessary materials have been hard to come by.
As much as 75 percent of the expense may be reimbursed through FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with the state covering 15 percent and local government covering 10 percent.
“None of it is being shipped, as we speak, and it will not all arrive in one fell swoop,” Zumalt told the Free Press April 9. “I’m thinking about other orders, but it is not easy. Nez Perce County is looking as far away as China, through wholesalers... I’d throw in on that if I can.”
