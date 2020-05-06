Six Idaho County non-profit organizations were recently awarded a total $15,500 in grants to support community programs.
The awards are part of a total $779,000 grant package to 138 recipients through the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Funds for North Idaho and Eastern Washington.
Organizations each receiving $2,500 for food were the Camas Prairie Food Bank, Cottonwood and Grangeville senior centers, and White Bird Mobile Food Bank.
“This check will go to our account at the grocery store. We keep an account there that people can donate to right at the check stand,” said Ken Lefsaker, director, Camas Prairie Food Bank. “This money goes toward increasing our variety of foods over what we get from the Idaho Food Bank network, and we keep an eye on sales so at times we buy in bulk. This is a real boost for that account.”
The Elk City region will benefit from two grants to assist food and emergency services.
The VFW Ladies Auxliary Food Distribution received $2,500 to meet increased need for food and home deliveries for seniors, disabled, home-bound and low-income residents within a 100-mile radius of Elk City.
The Elk City Ambulance Service received $3,000 to provide emergency equipment for patients to survive the hour-plus long drive to a hospital.
“We’re going to use the grant money to upgrade the level of our current EMTs and bring on new EMTs,” said Bill Munson, president of the Elk City Ambulance Service. The current staffing is two full-time and one part-time EMT. The plan is to fund training for EMTs to be raised to advanced level, and bring on another four to five personnel.
This region’s need for advanced EMTs is important, according to Munson. Their organization serves an approximate 2,400-square-mile area that includes the Magruder Road, Dixie, Crooked River, the South Fork of the Clearwater and Red River. Their call load averages 35 to 40 a year; however, he added, during the summer tourist season is when they are most busy.
“It’s an hour and half to the closest hospital,” Munson said. Air ambulance service is common in the area, but only when conditions allow to fly. “And Dixie, from the time of the 911 call, that would be a three to a three-and-a-half-hour trip. So, we need advanced EMTs to support those patients for those lengths of travel times.”
Munson said their organization is well-equipped, with a four-wheel-drive ambulance, a new $37,000 defibrullator purchased last year.
“This [grant] will help us out a lot,” he said.
*
Within the region:
Lewis county organizations received a total $8,500, Of this, $3,000 goes to St. Mary’s Hospital Kamiah Medical Clinic for health care equipment. To fund increased need for food and home-delivery services, Kamiah Senior Meals received $3,000 and the Nezperce Senior Center received $2,500.
Clearwater county organizations received a total $12,500. Of this $4,500 each goes to Hilltop Senior Meal Program and Orofino Senior Meals to purchase packaging for meal distribution. First Step 4 Life will receive $3,500 to meet increased demand for mental health and substance abuse services.
This first round of grants is directed to nonprofit and grassroots organizations, as well as tribal entities, schools and other government agencies, that are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.
“While our healthcare systems, public health professionals, and local government agencies are doing everything in their power to support our community, we know that gaps remain. Thanks to the generosity of our funding partners, we can step in to address some of those gaps through grants to organizations serving our most vulnerable populations,” said Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn. “We are pleased to support the incredible work our community partners are doing to ensure the wellbeing of our region.”
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds are hosted at Innovia Foundation in partnershipwith Equinox Foundation, Avista Foundation, Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation and Idaho Community Foundation in North Idaho, and Empire Health Foundation and Spokane County United Way in Eastern Washington.
Businesses, individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Funds for Eastern Washington and North Idaho at innovia.org/COVID19.
