GRANGEVILLE – Idaho County is out $20 following discovery of a counterfeit double sawbuck in a courthouse office.
The incident was reported Dec. 18, according to Detective Brian Hewson, and came into the Idaho County Assessor’s Office sometime during the 17th to the 18th. Due to the amount of business through the office during those days, it is undetermined who or when the counterfeit bill was passed.
“The bill didn’t look right,” Hewson said, to one courthouse employee, who formerly worked at a bank, and questioned its authenticity as money was being handled through the treasurer’s office. A swipe by a counterfeit detector pen came up brown on the bill, not yellow, indicating it was a phony. Following documentation by ICSO, the bill was sent to the U.S. Secret Service office in Spokane.
“This is not uncommon. It happens several times a year,” Hewson said, in this area, mostly involving phony $20 bills and sometimes $50 bills.
The bill in this case, he said, looked fairly authentic, including several printed security features, and an offset portrait of President Andrew Jackson. It didn’t have the crisp feel of a new bill, rather softer like cloth as it had been in circulation for some time, which it may have or was treated to appear so.
With this incident in mind, Hewson advises businesses where money is changing hands day-to-day, to use counterfeit detector pens. Using these, and also with information from surveillance cameras helps identify who has passed the counterfeit.
“The farther we can track this back, the better it helps the Secret Service,” Hewson said.
