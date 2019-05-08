In February, Idaho County’s solid waste contractor reported nearly 4,900 tons of garbage were collected in the Camas Prairie-Elk City-Salmon River area during 2018, which overtopped the regular amount of 4,630 tons per calendar year anticipated under the contract.
In March, the county’s audit found the county’s actual expenses had come in about $21,600 less than budgeted.
Last week, the commissioners approved payment of $21,587 to Simmons Sanitation, Inc., of Kamiah, to cover the cost of the 2018 excess tonnage.
It marked the second consecutive year the county had paid the overage, which in 2017 amounted to 90 tons and a payout of $7,058.
The amount of garbage isn’t the only growth being seen in Idaho County.
The amount collected through the fee the county attaches to each property more than covered the overage expenses. The number of property splits and boundary adjustments the county processes each year has accelerated three years in a row: 149, 184, and 200 last year.
“At this rate, it doesn’t look like the subdivision ordinance really slows that process down,” county assessor James Zehner told the commissioners during a discussion about simplifying that ordinance April 23. “We’re probably going to have to hire additional help just to process all these splits.”
