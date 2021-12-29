Several hundred acres on public lands in Idaho County were treated for invasive weeds and habitat benefits in 2021, thanks to $750,639 in grant funding allocated by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) and its partners to benefit wildlife habitat and hunting heritage projects in the Gem State. RMEF contributed $202,550 and leveraged an additional $548,089 in partner dollars.
“This funding addresses a mix of projects that lie at the root of our mission of ensuring the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “Among them are efforts to enhance wildlife forage by removing encroaching conifers, applying prescribed burns, treating noxious weeds, rehabbing landscapes impacted by severe wildfires and removing old fencing and other debris that limit the movement of wildlife.”
Idaho County projects were as follows:
• Treated 630 acres of noxious weeds in portions of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, Gospel Hump Wilderness Area and part of the Salmon River designated as a Wild and Scenic River. The corridor provides one of the largest contiguous wintering areas for elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer in the West.
• Provided funding for members of Back Country Horsemen of North Central Idaho to spray herbicide on noxious weeds and invasive plants across 30 acres in the Lochsa and Moose Creek ranger districts on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in the Selway and Lochsa river drainages.
• Provided volunteer manpower for a work project at the Joseph Plains Wildlife Habitat Area (WHA), a former RMEF land project. Crews repaired fencing to keep livestock out of the WHA and also treated the area for invasive weeds.
“We thank and salute our volunteers. It’s because of their efforts that we have this funding to spruce up Idaho elk country,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO.
