GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Elections Office is reporting an error, regarding a term length, on the ballot.

According to the county, while in the process of loading the Nov. 8 election ballot on ADA-compliant voting machines on the weekend of Oct. 15, an error was discovered on the ballot for the District 3 Commissioner race. The ballot lists the term for that position as a “4-year term” when it is a “2-year term” during this election cycle. Denis Duman is the only candidate for this position and will serve a 2-year term, if elected.

