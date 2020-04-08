Many Idaho County residents may have had the Carole King song “I Feel the Earth Move (under my feet),” running through their minds last Tuesday, March 31, when a 6.5 earthquake with an epicenter close to Stanley rocked the state of Idaho and beyond.
Sharlene Johnson lives outside of Kamiah, and the ground shaking left her a little perplexed at first.
"I was working from home, and I kept thinking my washer had gone wonky," she said, "In the back of my mind I thought the UPS guy was driving up the driveway, because of the rumbling and the dogs reacting, but it kept getting worse."
She said her husband looked at her from the laundry room and asked what was going on, her son came out of his bedroom, and she jumped up and stepped into the laundry room."\
"It seemed sturdier for some reason," she shrugged. "We all just stared at each other for a bit, and then it was over. It's obvious which dog I love the most now because he is the one I grabbed on the way to the laundry room!"
At Super 8 Motel in Grangeville, the facility seems to have weathered the storm.
“Looking around, it appears everything is OK,” said owner Ted Lindsley.
At Your Best Friend’s Quilt Shop in Grangeville, owner Christina Doughty and her daughter, Kaylee, felt the store sway.
“I sat down and I watched the quilts move back and forth,” Doughty said.
St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood did notice some damage at their facility.
“We did and had some minor damage with some sheetrock throughout some of our buildings,” said Kim Johnson, community relations manager.
“We had no damage at Syringa Hospital at this time,” said director of facilities and ambulance services Bill Spencer.
However, he did feel the jolt.
“I just walked into my house and I could sure feel that – I thought at first Kaschmitters were blowing the [rock] pit again,” he laughed.
“We were at my mother-in-law’s in Cottonwood and didn’t feel anything,” said Kendra Chandler of Keuterville.
Ty Reuter, maintenance for Mountain View School District 244, said they have not noticed any damage within the school district facilities.
“I was driving when it happened, so I didn’t feel anything,” Reuter said, adding his wife, Shannon, and kids felt it, “and the dogs were going nuts.”
In Elk City, Sue Phillips and her husband, Bill, felt the shaking from where they were sitting in their daylight basement.
“At first Bill thought it sounded like a strong wind, but in a few seconds, we knew it was an earthquake,” she said. “We have eight-inch thick concrete walls, and the house was shaking pretty good.”
She said the movement lasted “a long time, probably 30 to 40 seconds.”
Sarah Musick of Grangeville thought her children were roughhousing a bit too much.
“Bella [age 10] hollered, ‘earthquake!’,” said Sarah, busy working from home.
“I hollered back, ‘stop jumping on the furniture!’” Sarah laughed. “Turns out, mom's a jerk and the kid was right. Well played, Mother Nature!”
