Kathy Ackerman mug

Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Commissioners reviewed airport finances for FY 2022, discussed an airport advisory committee and the construction of a new pilot’s lounge during their Oct. 11 board of commissioners meeting.

The airport netted a $264,487 profit in FY 2022 (Oct. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2022), according to an airport expense revenue comparison spreadsheet provided by county staff. Revenue of $692,596 exceeded expenses of $428,109.

