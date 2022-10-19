GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Commissioners reviewed airport finances for FY 2022, discussed an airport advisory committee and the construction of a new pilot’s lounge during their Oct. 11 board of commissioners meeting.
The airport netted a $264,487 profit in FY 2022 (Oct. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2022), according to an airport expense revenue comparison spreadsheet provided by county staff. Revenue of $692,596 exceeded expenses of $428,109.
Fuel sales are the largest source of revenue, totaling $590,568 for the year. Leasing hangar space to both the U.S. Forest Service and private users account for nearly $69,000. Other income includes parking, ramp and flowage fees. Airport manager Mike Cook explained this will vary from year to year.
“This wasn’t a big fire year,” Cook said.
Fuel purchases totaling $311,705 comprise the largest expense, followed by airport staff wages and benefits. Other expenses include insurance, repairs, maintenance and the Airport Weather Observing System (AWOS).
Cook explained fee increases and additions have helped with revenue.
“I feel pretty comfortable with the changes we have made the last few years. The new fees have had a positive impact,” he said.
The new airport layout plan should be finalized in late October, according to Cook. Commissioners discussed moving forward on airport projects. Commissioner Ted Lindsley suggested establishing a citizen advisory committee for the airport. Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk, referred commissioners to Idaho County Ordinance 51, passed in Jan. 2006. It sets out the composition and responsibilities for an Idaho County Airport Advisory Board.
The ordinance calls for a five-member board with at least one Grangeville resident recommended by the city council. The commissioners also plan to appoint a representative for the U.S. Forest Service. Lindsley will coordinate with the city on the Grangeville representative. Ackerman will advertise in the Idaho County Free Press for people interested in one of the other three airport advisory board positions.
Pursuing a new pilot’s lounge topped the conversation about new projects. Commissioner Denis Duman suggested developing plans over the winter with construction in 2023. Cook described a 1400 sq. foot building similar to the Orofino airport’s pilot’s lounge. Duman envisions the facility including a lounge/meeting room, restroom, a manager’s office and a carport to house the two airport courtesy cars.
Cook said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will not fund a pilot’s lounge and these are not high priority for state funds. Kathy Ackerman, county clerk said that money from the airport profits and/or the county’s allocation of ARPA funds could be used for this project. (See ICFP article ‘Idaho County receives $10 million-plus’ of Federal Local Assistance Tribal Assistance funds, recently allocated to Idaho County).
