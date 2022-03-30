As early as mid-April, Idaho County could be receiving more than $400,000 as a participant in a nationwide opioid settlement.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden recently announced all required special districts in Idaho have agreed to participate in the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and three major opioid distributors. The entities’ total participation ensures Idaho will receive its maximum $119 million settlement award and that the state receives its allocation as soon as possible.
According to Wasden, the first settlement payments could arrive in Idaho in April. Additionally, the first four years of payments from Johnson & Johnson will be accelerated and paid to the state this year.
Under the Idaho Opioid Settlement Intrastate Allocation Agreement, opioid settlement funds will be divided with 40% going directly to participating counties and cities and 20% to regional public health districts. The remaining 40% will be allocated to the State-Directed Opioid Settlement Fund to be appropriated by the Idaho legislature based on recommendations by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council.
Based on this formula, Idaho County is poised to receive approximately $406,767.
According to the settlement, all funds must be spent on opioid remediation programs.
In August 2021, the State of Idaho joined two national opioid settlements. The agreement will apply to funds from both nationwide and future opioid settlements, including the bankruptcy proceedings involving Purdue Pharma L.P. and Mallinckrodt PLC.
Last October, the Idaho County Commission approved to join in the lawsuit, at the encouragement of the state. As part of that discussion, county director of the juvenile and misdemeanor program, Nadine McDonald, explained her interest in the opioid settlement. “We have issues [with opioids] in our misdemeanor population,” she said.
“I want to thank the special districts who saw the importance in signing on to the settlements,” Wasden said. “This unanimous participation ensures the best possible outcome. The state and local jurisdictions who now stand to receive settlement money are well positioned to continue fighting the health crisis created by opioid addiction in Idaho.”
Pending approval by Gov. Brad Little, House Bill 688 clarifies the use of the state opioid settlement fund, which was established last year to hold monies the state receives from any opioid lawsuit settlements. The funds must be used for opioid prevention and recovery programs. HB 688 clarifies the money also needs to be used in accordance with the terms of any lawsuit settlements, and establishes an annual deadline for the Idaho Behavioral Health Council to submit spending recommendations to the governor and legislature.
According to a Feb. 24 National Public Radio report, this settlement resolves thousands of civil lawsuits filed against the companies beginning in 2014 by local and state governments as well as Native American tribes nationwide, that they helped fuel the nationwide opioid crisis. This is the biggest opioid settlement with the drug industry so far. Most of the money will go to fund drug rehab and harm reduction programs
“The settlement will provide thousands of communities across the United States with up to approximately $19.5 billion over 18 years,” the drug distributors said in their statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.