Two Idaho County positions — for sheriff and commission — will be contested in next Tuesday’s Nov. 3 general election.
For the four-year-term Idaho County Sheriff seat, running are Republican Doug Ulmer of Kooskia and Independent Casey Zechmann, Jr., of Grangeville. The position is currently held by Doug Giddings who lost to Ulmer in the May Republican primary.
For the two-year-term Dist. 2 Idaho County Commission seat, running are Independent Joe Cladouhos and Republican Ted Lindsley, both of Grangeville. The position is currently held by Mark Frei (R) of Grangeville who did not run for re-election.
Polling places will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A list of precincts and polling places, along with sample ballots, are available in this issue’s legal section.
Some county residents who have received absentee ballots, but who would prefer to vote in person, the Idaho County Elections Office has instructions for that process.
“The easiest way is to return their unvoted absentee ballot to our office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30,” said Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman. “If they are unable to get the unvoted ballot back to us by that deadline, they should take the unvoted ballot with them to their regular polling location. They should be prepared for a delay, as poll workers will contact our office to make sure that no ballot has been previously received. We will mark that the absentee was spoiled, and the voter was issued a ballot at the polls. This is just an extra step that may take a little time, so voters will need to be patient.
“Absolutely no voted absentee ballots can be received at the polling locations,” continued Ackerman. “All voted absentee ballots must be returned to our office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, during regular business hours or by using the secure drop box located at the rear sheriff’s office entrance of the courthouse just inside the first door. The drop box is available 24/7.”
A reminder from the elections office: Electioneering is not allowed within 100 feet of a polling location, as per Idaho Code 18-2318. This includes not only passing out political literature or collecting signatures for petitions, but as well political advertising on hats, shirts and buttons, for example.
“Poll workers have enough to keep track of with new requirements for social distancing and sanitation,” Ackerman said. “Most people don’t do it intentionally; that’s just their favorite hat.” Her reminder is for voters to be mindful of electioneering requirements and help poll workers by keeping these political items out of polling locations.
