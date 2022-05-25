Idaho County will be receiving more than $6 million this year through the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program, up by more than a million from last year.
Overall, more than $238 million will be distributed to 742 eligible counties in 41 states and Puerto Rico to support public schools, roads, and other municipal services. For Idaho, this will mean a total $23,429,141, of which Idaho County will receive $6,597,021.65.
The program was reauthorized for fiscal years 2021 through 2023 by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Funds are administered through the U.S. Forest Service and based on a formula based on factors including economic activity and timber harvest levels. SRS payments go to maintain education programs for many rural counties that contain federal lands exempt from property taxes.
Breaking down the disbursement for this year, the largest single amount was $1,340,753.67 to the county road and bridge department.
This year, five school districts will receive a total $1.827 million-plus, up nearly $330,000 from last year. Amounts are broken down as follows: Cottonwood JSD 242: $400,756.88; Salmon River JSD 243: $105,909.70; Mountain View SD 244: $1,060,888.49; Nezperce SD 302: $12,132.69; and Kamiah JSD 304: $247,998.49.
As a category, highway districts received the largest share — a total $$2,297,109 will be disbursed to the county’s 12 highway districts. Of this, the largest share will go to Kidder-Harris Highway District, $523,822, followed by $407,053 to the Grangeville Highway District, and $301,589 to the White Bird Highway District.
