Idaho County’s utility shop in Riggins sits on a piece of ground where a new business might be able to set up along the highway that doubles as North Main Street. The road department and the commissioners discussed June 18 whether to entertain offers to relocate it out of town and decided they will.
“Is there anything we can do to spruce that up a little bit?” county commissioner Denis Duman asked road and bridge supervisor Gene Meinen. “I’m not talking landscaping and flowers. I’m talking so it doesn’t look like it’s…”
“…a utility shop?” commission chairman Skip Brandt said. “I always drive by it and think it’s too bad there isn’t a place out of town, so we can sell that. That’s a good business location.”
“What we’d like to get is an acre or two so we can fence it in,” Meinen said.
“The value of our lot has to be up there,” Brandt said. “It’d be perfect for an additional restaurant or rafting company.”
Meinen said he’ll explore trading it for a new site – and that he has had “very preliminary” conversation about it recently.
“I would sure encourage it,” Duman said. “Like Skip said, that’s a prime piece of real estate in Riggins.”
Because county property is tax exempt, the land is not assessed; if the land were taxable, its assessed value would be roughly $63,000, not counting the building. The assessed value of the building would depend on details – such as the date of its construction – which the Idaho County Assessor’s Office did not have at press time.
