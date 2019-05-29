GRANGEVILLE – The Idaho County Treasurer’s Office reminds residents the second half of 2018 property taxes are due by Thursday, June 20, at close of business at 5 p.m. Payments can be made at the treasurer’s office at the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville, by phone and online.
Credit and debit cards are accepted for payment at the counter and on the phone; a 2.5 percent fee is charged. E-checks are accepted; fee is $1. Payments may be made online at www.idahocounty.org; click on offices, select treasurer and then select “taxes due.” Have your parcel number or numbers ready.
Miss the deadline and you will be charged interest back to Jan. 1, plus a 2 percent penalty based on the amount owed.
For information: Call 208-983-2801 or email ahudson@idahocounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.