Idaho County residents made a good showing at the polls election night with 66.3% voter turnout.

Overall, 7,619 ballots were cast, of which 303 were made by those registering to vote election day, Nov. 8. A total 1,673 absentee votes were reported, 22% of the total 7,619 ballots cast.

