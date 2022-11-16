Idaho County residents made a good showing at the polls election night with 66.3% voter turnout.
Overall, 7,619 ballots were cast, of which 303 were made by those registering to vote election day, Nov. 8. A total 1,673 absentee votes were reported, 22% of the total 7,619 ballots cast.
Votes were canvassed by the Idaho County Commission at a special meeting last Thursday Nov. 10.
Voter turnout was highest in precincts Slate Creek I (83.7%), Big Butte (82.5%), Joseph (81%), Slate Creek II (74.2%) and Keuterville (63.6%); all but Keuterville are mail-out precincts. Lowest voter turnout was in Grangeville precincts 1-5, between 39.2% (Grangeville 2) and 46.3% (Grangeville 1).
Race breakdowns: How Idaho County voted
U.S. Senator: Mike Crapo (R), 77%; David Roth (D), 12.9%; Scott Cleveland (I) 7.2%; Ray Wirtz (Con.), 1%; and Sierra Law (L), 0.6%.
U.S. Rep. Dist. 1: Russ Fulcher (R), 83%; Kaylee Peterson (D), 14.9%; and Darian Drake (L), 2.2%.
Governor: Brad Little (R), 64.8%; Ammon Bundy (I), 24.3%; Stephen Heidt (D), 8.5%; Paul Sand (L), 1.3%; and Chantyrose Davison (C), 1%.
Lt. Governor: Scott Bedke (R), 77%; Terri Pickens Manweiler (D), 14.3%; and Pro-Life (C), 8.6%.
Secretary of State: Phil McGrane (R), 84.5%; Shawn Keenan (D), 13.7%; and write-in Garth Gaylord (I), 1.8%.
State controller: Brandon Woolf (R), 79.4%; Dianna David (D), 12.6%; and Miste Gardner (C), 8%.
State treasurer: Julie Ellsworth (R), 85.7%; and Deborah Silver (D), 14.3%.
Attorney general: Raul Labrador (R), 81%; and Tom Arkoosh (D), 19%.
Supt. of public instruction: Debbie Critchfield (R), 85.4%; and Terry Gilbert (D), 14.6%.
SJR102 Constitutional Amendment: yes, 56.4%; no, 43.6%.
Idaho Advisory Question HB1: approve, 76.7%; disapprove, 23.3%.
District 2 Judge: John Bradbury, 58.3%; Michelle Evans, 41.7%.
Set to serve in the 2023 Idaho Legislature for District 7 are Senator Cindy Carlson (R) of Riggins, and representatives Mike Kingsley (R) of Lewiston and Charlie Shepherd (R) of Riggins.
Idaho County re-elected the following, all Republicans: commissioners Ted Lindsley (Dist. 2) of Grangeville and Denis Duman (Dist. 3) of Cottonwood; county clerk Kathy Ackerman of Grangeville; county treasurer Abbie Hudson of Grangeville; county assessor Kim Nuxoll of Grangeville; and county coroner Cody Funke of Cottonwood.
Magistrate Judge Jeff Payne was retained with 78.9% voting yes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.