With all of Idaho County’s 28 precincts reporting, unofficial results are in for the Tuesday, March 10, presidential primary election.
For Republican, the county overwhelmingly favored incumbent Donald J. Trump with 2,822 votes, followed in a distant second by Joe Walsh with 47. Other results as follows: Bill Weld, 29; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, 19; Bob Ely, 10; and Matthew John Matern, 8.
For Democrat, county voters chose Joseph R. Biden with 407, followed by Bernie Sanders with 210. Other results as follows: Elizabeth Warren, 24; Michael R. Bloomberg, 20; Pete Buttigieg, 14; Amy Klobuchar, 13; Tulsi Gabbard, 8; Andrew Yang, 4; Michael Bennett, Roque De La Fuente, John K. Delaney and Tom Steyer, 2; Steve Burke and Marianne Williamson, 1; and Cory Booker, Julian Castro and Deval Patrick, zero.
For Constitution, county voters chose Don Blankenship, 10; followed by Don J. Grundman, 4; Daniel Clyde Cummings, 3; J.R. Myers and Sheila “Samm” Tittle, 2; and Charles Kraut, 1.
Results are unofficial until canvassed by the Idaho County Commission.
Lewis County numbers were unavailable as of press time for the Kamiah Joint School District 304 supplemental levy. For the Idaho County portion of the vote, 420 were in favor and 565 were against.
Statistics from Tuesday night show a 37.50 percent turnout for Idaho County with 3,791 ballots cast out of a total 10,108 registered voters. A total 173 voters registered on election day. A total 588 absentee votes were cast.
