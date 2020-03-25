Idaho County reported a 37.5 percent voter turnout in the March 10 presidential primary election.
Official results from the Idaho County Elections Office report 3,791 ballots were cast out of a total 10,108 registered voters. A total 173 voters registered on election day. A total 558 absentee votes were cast.
High turnout in the 70s range was reported in the Big Butte*, Joseph* and Lowell* precincts, with those falling in the 60s range in Slate Creek 1* and Woodland. Lowest turnouts, in the 19 percent range, were reported in the Elk City and Grangeville 5 precincts, and the 20s range were in Clearwater, Cottonwood 1-2, Ferdinand, Grangeville 1-4, Harpster, Kooskia, Pollock, Riggins and Stites precincts. (* denotes mail-out ballot only precincts.)
Republican
For Republican, the county overwhelmingly favored – by 96 percent of GOP votes cast -- incumbent Donald J. Trump with 2,822 votes, followed in a distant second by Joe Walsh with 47. Other results as follows: Bill Weld, 29; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, 19; Bob Ely, 10; and Matthew John Matern, 8.
Democrat
For Democrat, 57 percent of voters chose Joseph R. Biden with 407, followed by Bernie Sanders with 210 (30 percent). Other results as follows: Elizabeth Warren, 24; Michael R. Bloomberg, 20; Pete Buttigieg, 14; Amy Klobuchar, 13; Tulsi Gabbard, 8; Andrew Yang, 4; Michael Bennett, Roque De La Fuente, John K. Delaney and Tom Steyer, 2; Steve Burke and Marianne Williamson, 1; and Cory Booker, Julian Castro and Deval Patrick, zero.
Constitution
For Constitution, county voters chose Don Blankenship, 10 (receiving 45 percent of the vote); followed by Don J. Grundman, 4; Daniel Clyde Cummings, 3; J.R. Myers and Sheila “Samm” Tittle, 2; and Charles Kraut, 1.
Upcoming Dist. 7 legislative races for May 19 primary
With this first election out of the way, voters next look toward the May 19 primary. Within the District 7 legislative races, the following candidates are up:
Senator – Incumbent Carl Crabtree (R) of Grangeville is running unopposed
House 7A – Incumbent Priscilla Giddings of White Bird faces Republican challenger, Dennis Harper of Orofino.
House 7B – Republican newcomers facing off for the seat are Cornel Rasor of Sandpoint, and Charlie Shepherd of Pollock. Charlie is the son of eight-term incumbent Dist. 7B Legislator Paul Shepherd, who decided not to seek re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.