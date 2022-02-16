Collections in court fees and fines were up in 2021 for the five-county District 2 area. More than $3 million was collected last year out of Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater, Nez Perce and Latah counties, up more than $214,000 from 2020, according to statistics from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch.
For the 2021 calendar year, District 2 collected a total $3,041,635, of which came from the following cases: 25 percent, infractions; 20 percent, civil; 19 percent, felonies; and 36 percent, misdemeanors. In 2020, District 2 collected $2,826,773.
Of the 2021 total, courts in Idaho County collected $475,994 (up 5.6 percent from 2020). The largest portion came from Nez Perce County: $1,508,565 (up by 0.95 percent).
According to the court, collected fees are distributed to a series of local and statewide funds — as directed by Idaho code — that benefit both local and state governments.
In 2021, assessed fines and fees in District 2 totaled $4,281,488, of which $527,002 came from Idaho County.
For clarification, the court noted money collected within a given year could have been assessed at anytime in the past, so it is difficult to compare collected fines and fees assessed to the amounts collected within a limited timeline.
In that same calendar year, the district’s courts waived or suspended $68,442. Most of this was in misdemeanor cases (72 percent), 26 percent in felony cases and 2 percent in infractions.
The court noted judges have some discretion in waiving fees or suspending imposed fines. For example, as income cannot be a barrier to the public’s access to the state’s court system, judges will occasionally waive or partially waive fees where the situation justifies it. For some fines and fees owed, the courts are permitted to enter into payment plan agreements with people who cannot reasonably afford to settle the debt in a single payment.
Last year, District 2 saw a total $7,423 in bond forfeitures due to failure to appear. This would be when the defendant fails to show for a scheduled court appearance, or it can be ordered as part of the final disposition of a case. Of this total, Idaho County comprised the largest share at$5,250. Last year was significantly lower than in the past four years: $12,468 in 2018; $43,737 in 2019; and $23,664 in 2020.
The public can access this and more court data at https://courtdata.idaho.gov/Financials.
