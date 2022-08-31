A state district court decision earlier this year, reversing a death sentence for Idaho County’s convicted double-murderer Gerald Pizzuto, Jr., was itself overturned. Now, the 66-year-old inmate is again poised to be set for execution once the state seeks a death warrant.
If so, execution by legal injection would then follow within the next 30 days.
Pizzuto was sentenced to death in 1986 for the slaying the year prior of Berta Herndon, 58, and her 37-year-old nephew, Del Herndon, at a rural cabin at Ruby Meadows in Idaho County. He tied his victims’ wrists behind their backs and bound their legs before bludgeoning them with a hammer, then shooting the younger Herndon in the head. Currently, he is housed in Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overrule the district court has been the latest in the back and forth on whether Pizzuto will be granted life without parole or face execution.
In December 2021, the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole voted 4-3 to recommend Pizzuto’s death sentence be commuted to life without the possibility of parole. In its recommendation, the parole board cited Pizzuto’s poor health — he has terminal bladder cancer, heart disease and diabetes as well as decreased intellectual function — and said commutation would be an act of mercy.
According to the Idaho Supreme Court, the commission forwarded this recommendation to Governor Brad Little, who denied this, upon which Pizzuto challenged the constitutionality of the governor’s actions, arguing that Article IV, section 7 of the Idaho Constitution placed the commutation power exclusively in the hands of the commission, thereby rendering Idaho Code section 20-1016 unconstitutional and voiding the governor’s action. The district court agreed with Pizzuto’s arguments, concluding Idaho Code section 20-1016 was unconstitutional and his death sentences were illegal. This decision was then appealed by the state, resulting in the Aug. 23 Supreme Court reversal.
According to the latest decision, in the majority opinion, authored by Justice Moeller, the Idaho Supreme Court reversed the district court, concluding that Idaho Code section 20-1016 is consistent with the authority granted to the legislature in Article IV, section 7 of the Idaho Constitution.
“While the commutation power remains wholly vested in the executive branch through the commission,” explained the court in its decision, “the 1986 amendment to the Constitution is clear that the legislature now determines how that power operates. This allowed the legislature to include an additional requirement of gubernatorial approval for the commutation of capital offenses.”
Accordingly, the court held the governor’s rejection of the commission’s recommendation to commute Pizzuto’s death sentences was proper under Idaho law.
