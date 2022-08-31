Gerald Pizzuto Jr.

Contributed photo of Gerald Pizzuto Jr.

A state district court decision earlier this year, reversing a death sentence for Idaho County’s convicted double-murderer Gerald Pizzuto, Jr., was itself overturned. Now, the 66-year-old inmate is again poised to be set for execution once the state seeks a death warrant.

If so, execution by legal injection would then follow within the next 30 days.

