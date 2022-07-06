A federal court last week remanded two public lands projects back to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests for further evaluation, a ruling in a civil suit filed last year by environmental organization, Friends of the Clearwater (FOC).
While the court did not find for FOC on issues the projects failed to meet standards regarding wildlife, it did side with the plaintiff that analysis was insufficient on protecting old growth forests.
The 69-page ruling involves the projects End of the World (EOW) and Hungry Ridge (HR). As per a June 24 order by U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale, the decision notice and Finding of No Significant Impact for EOW are reversed and remanded to the U.S. Forest Service for preparation of an environmental impact statement under NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act). The record of decision and Final Environmental Impact Statement for HR was also remanded to the USFS for further evaluation under NEPA and NFMA (National Forest Management Act).
Judge Dale wrote, “Having found violations of the NFMA and NEPA related to the Forest Service’s analyses of old growth in the two project areas, the Court concludes that remand is the appropriate remedy in this case,” with action in both projects to be prohibited until the agency satisfies its obligations under both acts.
“We are identifying next steps to address concerns raised in this decision regarding old growth in the project areas, so that we are able to proceed forward with these important land management projects,” said Marty Mitzkus, Acting Forest Supervisor, in a prepared statement.
Decisions on EOW and HR were signed in early 2021.
EOW is a 49,565-acre area located approximately six miles south of Grangeville, entirely within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). The project is designed to reduce the risk of insect and disease infestation, wildfire to communities and federal lands, improve water quality and aquatic habitats and restore forest vegetation, dry meadows, and grasslands to a healthy condition.
HR is located approximately 17 miles southeast of Grangeville, encompassing approximately 30,000 acres of National Forest System lands within the Mill Creek and Johns Creek watersheds, tributary to the South Fork of the Clearwater River. The project was to manage forest vegetation to restore natural disturbance patterns, improve long-term resilience at the stand and landscape levels, improve and reduce the potential risk to private property and structures, and improve watershed conditions, habitat structure, function and diversity.
In 2021 FOC filed suit challenging actions and decisions regarding both projects, alleging they violated standards and requirements of the Administration Procedure Act, Endangered Species Act, and NFMA and NEPA.
Such suit concerns includes the combined projects would exceed maximum harvest limits as set by NFMA, and the harmful effects on wildlife including grizzly bears, steelhead and other at-risk fish species, and on water quality. The court sided with the USFS on its meeting standards in most FOC claims, except regarding old growth forest where it found, “the Forest Service acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it took liberties outside of a reasonable interpretation of the Forest Plan to meet the minimum old growth requirements,” and further “... the Forest Service has violated the NFMA because it did not establish that the projects would be consistent with the Forest Plan’s criteria defining old growth stands.”
“Logging has left the extent of old-growth habitat in national forests in the lower 48 states much depleted and highly fragmented,” said Jeff Juel, Friends of the Clearwater, and author of a 2021 report on the management of old growth in the U.S. northern Rocky Mountains. “Here, the Forest Service used flawed definitions to overestimate the amount of old growth that would remain after clearcutting and to claim old growth protections would be met.”
“This is a big win for fisher, marten, goshawk and other wildlife that depend on old growth forest,” said Bryan Hurlbutt, staff attorney at Advocates for the West. “Stopping these misguided projects is also a big win for other at-risk species that would have been harmed by a decade of intensive logging across all types of forest, including salmon, steelhead, lynx and grizzly bear, which have been documented on the Salmon-Clearwater Divide in recent years.”
