Idaho County Courthouse photo standing

Idaho County Courthouse.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

Criminal cases were up 10% last year for the region, according to 2022 statistics from the Idaho Supreme Court.

For the 2022 calendar year, District 2 (Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater, Nez Perce and Latah counties) had a total 4,794 criminal cases — both felony and misdemeanor — filed, up 459 from the prior year.

