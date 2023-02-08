Criminal cases were up 10% last year for the region, according to 2022 statistics from the Idaho Supreme Court.
For the 2022 calendar year, District 2 (Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater, Nez Perce and Latah counties) had a total 4,794 criminal cases — both felony and misdemeanor — filed, up 459 from the prior year.
Out of this, Idaho County reported 761 cases and Lewis County 110.
Last year was the second-year high for District 2 in a five-year period, with the high of 5,746 cases.
Not all cases are charged, as these may be unfounded, for example. For 2022, District 2 reported a total 7,612 criminal charges filed, up 797 (11.7%) from the year prior. Last year, 1,315 criminal charges were filed in Idaho County, and 176 in Lewis County.
Last year was also the second-year high in a five-year period for the district in charges, with the high of 8,404 reported in 2018.
Court statistics noted the month with the largest number of charges being filed was August: 677 misdemeanors and 146 felonies.
Civil cases (civil, family and probate) were down for District 2 in 2022 by 6.6% (281), with the five-year high of 5,078 reported in 2018.
Of the 2022 total, 581 civil cases were reported in Idaho County and 142 in Lewis County.
Received a ticket for speeding or dog at large. Those are examples of infractions (not punishable by incarceration, penalties no greater than $300, for example). In 2022, District 2 reported a total 10,445 infractions were issued, up 1,534 (17.2%) from the year prior.
A total 1,1369 infractions were issued in Idaho County in 2022, and 457 in Lewis County. The district five-year high was 10,886 reported in 2018.
Court assessed $3.770M in 2022
In court case, fines and fees are imposed. (Financial statistics following are based on the state’s fiscal year: July 1-June 30.) Last year, District 2 courts assessed a total $3,770,394 in adult cases (civil, felony, misdemeanor and infraction). Of this, 38% was from misdemeanor cases, 25% felony, 22% infractions and 15% civil. Last year, the district imposed a total $4,256,268.
Court in Idaho County assessed a total $537,187 and Lewis County $150,339 in 2022.
Last year, District 2 collected a total $3,118,941 in assessments, of which $459,763 came from Idaho County and $133,674 from Lewis County.
Monies collected are redistributed to multiple funds. In 2022, District 2 distributed a total $3,022,851, of which $459,707 came from Idaho County, and $119,310 from Lewis County.
How are assessments distributed?
District 2 distributions for 2022 are broken down as follows:
city general, $223,560; court technology, $411,472; district court, $880,834; highway, $168,074; magistrate operations/facility, $69,744; misdemeanor probation, $114,327; POST (Police Officers Standards Training), 186,981; public school income, $75,734; state general, $399,226; and victims’ compensation, $126,241.
