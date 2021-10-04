GRANGEVILLE — Public assistance is sought by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office in the murder investigation of a 76-year-old Grangeville woman at a Cove Road residence last week.
Edwina “Eddy” Devin died due to homicidal violence, according to an autopsy conducted last Friday, Oct. 1.
Detectives request anyone with video who lives in or near the area of Cove Road to preserve this and inform investigators. According to an ICSO release, they are looking specifically for video or information on anything unusual noticed between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. ICSO deputies did go door-to-door last Friday; however, if a residence in the area was missed or persons have information, call ICSO: 208-983-1100, option 0.
“As this is an active investigation, no further details will be released at this time,” according to an ICSO statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Devin’s family as they and the community mourn the loss of our fellow resident.”
Contacted for comment, Sheriff Doug Ulmer was unable to elaborate beyond release details; however, it is hoped to have further information later this week.
According to ICSO, around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, dispatch received a report of a possible homicide at a Cove Road residence, where investigators subsequently found Devin’s body. The scene was processed for evidence, and her body was turned over to the Idaho County Coroner’s Office.
A longtime resident, Devin was a local businessperson, owner of Devin’s Home Care, which closed in May of this year.
No information or agency confirmation is available as to whether this murder is connected to a suspicious death currently being investigated by the Lewiston Police Department. According to the Lewiston Tribune, last Friday, Oct. 1, the Lewiston Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Juniper Drive at approximately 3:20 a.m. A 2007 GMC pickup was fully engulfed, and firefighters subsequently discovered a body in the vehicle. According to the story, the victim is as yet not being identified (as of press time Tuesday), and the matter is actively investigated as suspicious.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.