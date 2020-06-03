GRANGEVILLE – Thursday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB) will be giving out boxes of food at Lions Park.
“This is a COVID related food handout, sponsored by the USDA working with the Idaho Food Bank,” explained CPFB manager Ken Lefsaker.
The program is the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The boxes are available to anyone, no qualifying needed.
“We will get a name and how many in the family for records,” Lefsaker said.
This will run as a drive-through event for convenience and safety precautions.
This program was funded by the USDA to help farmers and their distributors during this time, Lefsaker said. The program will be a monthly occurrence through December, always on the first Thursday of the month. The products will vary. This month it will be produce, with different fruits and garden vegetables. There is a one, 25-pound box limit per family. In the future, plans are to include meat, dairy, and produce products as well as dry goods.
This month, 100 boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
