COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech is arriving in Idaho this week, and by the end of the week the state is expecting to have received all of its initial allotment of 13,650 doses of the ultra-cold vaccine.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, after reviewing CDC guidance and discussing Idaho needs, has determined that healthcare workers will be receiving these initial doses.
The vaccine is being distributed to Idaho’s seven local public health districts based on the number of healthcare workers in each, and they are working to ensure that vaccine is delivered to healthcare providers in their areas so they can begin giving it to their staffs.
More specifically, this initial shipment is destined for hospital staff and outpatient clinic staff who provide care for COVID-19 patients. More detail on who is in the first phases of Idaho’s vaccine rollout plan is available at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Residents and staff of long-term care facilities are also included in the initial phase. The COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee advised to follow CDC’s requirements to have a certain amount of vaccine available to the state before initiating the long-term care facility program that will be provided by specific pharmacies. This program is anticipated to begin after the second week of vaccine allocation.
“We know there are a lot of questions from Idahoans who want to know when they will be able to receive the vaccine,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, the state’s public health officer and administrator of the Division of Public Health. “I am encouraged by the level of interest in the vaccine, but we don’t have all of those details yet. This is a rapidly evolving situation and things are changing quickly. We are also very concerned that we don’t rush the process; vaccinators need to make sure they have the proper tools and training to get started. But rest assured that we want to get the vaccine to as many people who want it, as quickly as possible, and we will communicate more through press releases and our coronavirus.idaho.gov website as we find out more about how many doses we will receive and when.”
IDHW announced last week that COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in Idaho for November, based on preliminary data collected from death certificates. It is the third leading cause of death from January 2020 through November 2020.
The data on Idaho’s leading causes of death are available at: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Idaho-Resident-Deaths-by-Month-2018-to-2020-Through-Nov-Issued-12_9_2020.pdf.
Leading causes of death are based on the underlying cause of death, according to IDHW, which is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death. Covid-19 deaths in which Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death are a subset of Covid-19 related deaths, which are shown on Idaho’s coronavirus.idaho.gov website, and therefore, will not match the mortality counts on the website.
As of Monday, Dec. 14, Public Health-North Central District has listed the 14th Idaho County covid death. By zip code, the Grangeville-area 83530 has seen 11 of those deaths, according to the district. The district listed seven new Idaho County COVID-19 coronavirus cases last Friday, Dec. 11, and eight more Monday, with a local total of 917 cases. The district lists 546 recovered and 357 open cases in Idaho County. The state had listed 876 Idaho County cases as of Friday.
The state’s Dec. 11 listing of covid deaths at long-term care facilities noted seven at Grangeville Health & Rehab Center.
The count of covid-related hospitalizations across North Central Idaho declined from a daily average of 18 to less than 13, according to the district’s risk assessment data tool, which lists Idaho County as “green” (minimal risk) despite the number of hospitalizations and new cases.
