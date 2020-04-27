GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital has so far, as of April 27, sent out 61 Covid-19 tests. Of those, 53 have been returned, all of which are negative. So far, 219 total patients have been triaged in person or by phone.
Syringa reminds the community thar all service lines at Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) are available for patients to access.
Safeguards are in place to treat your illness or wellness with equal safety. This was made possible with the opening of the 711 Clinic (adjacent to Syringa Therapy Services) for sick patients, allowing well patients to access SHC’s Primary Care Clinic.
“Our main concern is fear making patients ignore symptoms that could be serious,” said Dr. Told, Chief of Medical Staff. “We can treat you safely in the ER and our clinics.”
There is no need to delay wellness exams, immunizations for children, or treatment for ongoing conditions. Patients can also use our telemedicine option (either phone or video) if they feel it’s better for them to not to come in.
