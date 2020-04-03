(April 2, 6:05 p.m.) AAA is now offering free emergency road service to the men and women on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington & north Idaho. Healthcare workers and first responders, regardless if you are a AAA member or not, can call 800-AAA-HELP 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive AAA’s emergency road services.
“Our healthcare workers and first responders are risking everything for our community right now,” said Kirk Nelson, AAA Washington President & CEO, “The last thing they need is to have to deal with car troubles. AAA wants to do our part to make sure they are taken care of if a breakdown occurs.”
All AAA Services are Available at AAA.com and Over the Phone
AAA emergency road service providers remain ready and available to assist members, healthcare workers and first responders with a breakdown. You can request emergency road service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-800-AAA-HELP, requesting it online at AAA.com or through the Auto Club App.
AAA is committed to engaging in practices that prevent the spread of coronavirus and support the health and wellness of our employees, service providers and members. For our emergency road service technicians, this includes remaining six feet away from the motorist receiving assistance, arranging alternative transportation for anyone needing their vehicle towed, having the motorist remain in the vehicle when service is being provided if it is safe to do so, and cleaning our trucks multiple times a day.
