Access to the Idaho careline is changing because of the Idaho’s COVID-19 response. Calls are no longer handled by a live agent. Note the following options that are available when a person calls the Idaho careline. To access an agent for a referral to Navigation, press 0.
“If you are calling about COVID-19 related health concerns, press 1 (will have more info and options to listen to, will then have the option to go to 2-1-1 or also to the COVID distress hotline)
If you are an individual and are wondering what qualifies as an allowable essential activity under the stay-home order, press 2 (will go to 2-1-1)
If you are a business and you have questions about whether your business is designated as an essential service under the Governor’s stay-home order, press 3 (will go to 2-1-1)
If you are calling about unemployment benefits, press 4 (will go to the Department of Labor)
If you are calling because you need to apply for food stamps or medical assistance, press 5 (will go to SR, or they will have the option to apply for benefits online at livebetteridaho.org)
If you are experiencing anxiety, loneliness, or worry and would like to speak to a mental health professional, press 6 (will go to the COVID distress hotline)
If you are calling about childcare information for parents or providers, press 7 (will go to 2-1-1)
If you are a small business owner and have questions about small business loans or small business assistance during the emergency, press 8 (will go to the Boise District Office of the US Small Business Association)
If you are calling about other COVID-19 questions or 2-1-1 resources, press 0 (will go to 2-1-1).”
