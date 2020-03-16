Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon and Washington, and actions and requests by state and local officials to limit the spread of the virus, federal agencies will not be hosting any in-person meetings to accept comments on the Columbia River System Operations draft environmental impact statement.
Snake River Advocates will not be holding a pre-meeting workshop on March 17.
The public can still submit comments online and through teleconference.
The following meetings have been canceled:
- Lewiston, ID - March 17
- Kennewick, WA - March 18
- Seattle, WA - March 19
- Spokane, WA - March 25
- Kalispell, MT - March 26
- Portland, OR - March 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.