Due to Governor Little's stay at home order, Idaho County Recycling centers will close all its sites for the 21-day period. This means all sites will be closed Saturday, March 28, April 4 and April 11.
ICR is categorized as a non-essential business. All sites -- Grangeville, Kooskia, Cottonwood and Riggins -- will be closed.
"We appreciate all our patrons and will return as soon as possible so hold onto your recycling until we reopen. Thanks for your patience. Stay safe and healthy!” said volunteer Laura Embry.
