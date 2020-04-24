(April 24, 2 p.m.) In lieu of a spring fund-raiser, ARF has decided to participate in Idaho Gives 2020, which runs from April 23 - May 7, 2020. This is a 24-hour online event for Idaho non-profit organizations. This is a great way for ARF supporters and friends to be able to donate to ARF this Spring and is a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) to help support spay/neuter projects for Grangeville and surrounding communities. Visit www.idahogives.org and look for Animal Rescue Foundation's profile if you are interested in donating to ARF during Idaho Gives 2020.
In February, ARF held it's first Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Return (TNVR) clinic for feral & stray cats. Eighty six cats were spayed/neutered during this first TNVR event and a second clinic was planned for April but had to be postponed due to Covid-19. ARF plans to continue TNVR projects for feral & stray cats and also plans to offer spay/neuter vouchers for people needing financial assistance to spay/neuter their pet dogs and cats. These type of projects are only possible through the support of grants and donations.
Once life gets back to normal for all of us and it is safe to do so, ARF will continue fundraising efforts locally to go towards the goal of a local animal shelter as well as towards local spay/neuter programs.
