(Oct. 1, 3:30 p.m.) WINCHESTER -- "The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified at Lakeside Assisted Living on Sept. 11. The facility immediately initiated all isolation protocols recommended by the CDC, State of Idaho, and local health authorities," according to an Oct. 1 release from executive director, Brian Bagley.
“We currently test all residents and employees at the direction of local and state health departments. We will test all exposed residents and employees no less than weekly until we go a full 14 days without any positive results."
“As of today, we have 23 positive residents and staff, most of which are asymptomatic or have recovered.”
“We are very saddened to report that two of our residents have passed away from age related complications exacerbated by COVID-19. Out of respect for our patients’ and families’ privacy we are unable to provide any further details, our deepest sympathies are with their families and all those who have been impacted by this virus,” according to the release.
"The incredibly selfless employees of Lakeside Assisted Living have done a phenomenal job of ensuring that those affected have received outstanding care during this challenging time," stated the release. "A number of tools are in place, including multiple daily temperature checks for residents and employees, collaboration with laboratories, and use of Personal Protective Equipment for residents and employees."
"As we have learned, COVID-19 does not discriminate. We ask that all in the community do their part and assist in slowing the spread by following the recommendations of the CDC, State of Idaho, and local health department."
