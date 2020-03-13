Avista Utilities, Inc., recently sent a letter to its customers via e-mail, regarding its monitoring of COVID-19 / corona virus.
The letter read: “The health and safety of our customers, employees and all those we serve is our top priority. As an organization, we’re closely monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 or Coronavirus outbreak and its impact across our service area.
We take our role as an essential service provider seriously and want to assure you that we’re taking appropriate and necessary preventative measures to minimize the risk and spread of the illness.
In addition to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and regional health organization recommendations, we’ve taken a number of additional precautions to preserve health and safety, including discouraging non-essential business travel, recommending employees who are able to work from home to do so, postponing large events and encouraging social distancing.
We are focused on providing you with safe and reliable electric and natural gas service and remain available to serve you and all of our customers.
As we continue to promote efforts to minimize illness and preserve health and safety, we have several options available to serve you:
We encourage you to access your account from anywhere 24/7 using myavista.com or the Avista Mobile App to view transactions, check balances, make payments, and more.
At this time, our district offices and lobby locations remain open, but this could change as the situation evolves. For now, if you do choose to visit one of our lobby locations, please know we've increased sanitation efforts.
Feel free to reach out to us from the convenience of your home. You can email us at ask@myavista.com or call customer service at 1-800-227-9187.
We are committed to keeping you informed about steps Avista is taking to respond to COVID-19.
Sincerely, Dennis Vermillion, Avista President and CEO”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.