The following is a statement from state Speaker of the House Scott Bedke:
“It is important that we listen to the recommendations provided by our state and local health officials during these difficult, and unusual times. Many of you have done an incredible job of following social distancing guidelines, but the spread has become communal and that means we must take even stronger precautions,” said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. “It is important that we do not panic, please continue to follow the recommendations of our health districts. We will come out of this a stronger and an even greater community and state.”
According to the Idaho House Republican Caucus: We encourage all to make themselves familiar with the Idaho Public Health District websites and to check the sites regularly for updates and local guidelines. You can find those recommendations at the following link: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Health/HealthDistricts/tabid/97/Default.aspx
