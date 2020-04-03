(April 2, 6:10 p.m.)
Blue Cross of Idaho announced today the company has waived all member cost-sharing for testing and treatment of COVID-19. The company’s decision benefits its individual, fully insured and Medicare Advantage members.
The expansion covers cost-share treatment received through June 30, 2020 and is offered at no additional premium cost.
“Our commitment to our members and communities remains steadfast during this unprecedented time,” said Charlene Maher, President and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho. “As we join together to help our families, friends and neighbors, we are committed to expanding access to care while removing financial barriers to help our members. Our focus and compassion remain on Idaho, and we are proud to partner with the healthcare community to meet their rapidly changing needs.”
Blue Cross of Idaho will partner with its self-funded employers and will continue to work with these groups to ensure their employees’ needs are met.
Today’s announcement builds on previous steps the company has taken to protect its members from the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, which include:
In March, Blue Cross of Idaho waived all cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing. This included copayments, deductibles and coinsurance, along with doctor’s office, urgent care and emergency room visits related to the test.
Blue Cross of Idaho enhanced prescription drug benefits by offering early refills on maintenance prescriptions, along with a 90-day supply to ensure members had access to needed medications.
On March 19, 2020, Blue Cross of Idaho expanded access to telehealth services by including coverage for any in-network provider able to provide services via telephone or video call. The expansion of access to telehealth services also includes expanding access to MDLIVE, the company’s telehealth partner. MDLIVE provides a primary care platform via mobile device or computer for Blue Cross of Idaho members to access convenient, secure and cost-effective options for accessing preventive, chronic and other primary care services. This expansion of telehealth includes waiving any costs to the member using these services.
On March 30, 2020, Blue Cross of Idaho announced a new program to support independent healthcare providers across the state. The new program will allow independent providers, such as private-practice physician groups, an opportunity to receive advance payments to cover monetary shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health made a $100,000 donation to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho. Funds will be dispersed statewide to those affected by the virus and may need financial support and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.