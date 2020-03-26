CIAA winners announced

Jackie Zumalt, left, received Best of Show at the Central Idaho Art Association's spring art show in early May, 2019. Melanie Fales, right, judged the show. Fales is the Interim Executive Director and Curator of Education for the Boise Art Museum.

Artists:  Developments around the COVD-19 virus are unfolding every day.  In these unprecedented times the Central Idaho Art Association has reluctantly decided to cancel our 53rd Spring Art Show.  We hope that you all keep painting, stay healthy and we look forward to seeing you soon!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.