Artists: Developments around the COVD-19 virus are unfolding every day. In these unprecedented times the Central Idaho Art Association has reluctantly decided to cancel our 53rd Spring Art Show. We hope that you all keep painting, stay healthy and we look forward to seeing you soon!
