(March 19, 2:15 p.m.)
At the USDA Forest Service, the health and well-being of our employees and the people we serve is our top priority. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Winter Speaker Series event at Lolo Pass Visitor Center scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been cancelled. The visitor center may be reached at (208) 942-3113 and online at http://bit.ly/FB-LPVC.
