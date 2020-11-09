Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) warns case surges in the last month have created backlogs and delays for their disease investigation teams, making it impossible to contact all new reported cases or those individual’s close-contacts. Disease investigation remains a top priority for Public Health. However, as cases have flooded into the State, tripling daily averages in some districts, public health districts are asking for the community’s help.
“We are facing significantly increased levels of community transmission, we need the community’s help to reduce the numbers.” said Carol Moehrle, PH-INCD Director. “We are doing our best to keep up with the demand, including working overtime, but with the drastic increase in positive cases in such a short time, we need the help of the public to slow the spread.”
With the latest surge in cases, some health districts have been forced to prioritize investigative calls by age, to ensure they are reaching the people most at risk for severe symptoms and those most likely to spread the disease.
Because of the backlogs, a growing number of people are not getting a prompt call from our offices. We urge anyone who is awaiting a test result or who receives a positive test result to take their own proactive measures to protect themselves and those around them.
Anyone awaiting a test result should:
● Stay home and monitor your health – stay away from others in your household whenever possible. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
● Think about the people you have recently been around and in what environments.
● Answer the phone call from the health department if they are able to reach out to you.
If you test positive you should:
● Stay home for at least 10 days from the start of your symptoms or 10 days from your test date if you do not have symptoms, except to get medical care. DO NOT visit public places.
● Take care of yourself – get rest, stay hydrated.
● Stay in touch with your healthcare provider – Do not hesitate to seek care in an emergency but call ahead or notify EMS of your diagnosis.
● Contact those with whom you have had close contact to let them know they have been exposed to COVID-19.
