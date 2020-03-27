GRANGEVILLE — Beginning Friday, March 27, the City of Grangeville will be closing playgrounds in all city parks, the skate park, baseball fields and basketball courts to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Green spaces in the parks will remain open to allow outdoor activity, but residents are encouraged to keep distance of 6-feet from others not in their household, as provided in Governor Little’s stay-home order.
Call City Hall at 208-983-2851 with questions.
