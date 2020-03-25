(March 25, 12:15 p.m.) LEWISTON -- In the interest of public health, effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 26, the City of Lewiston has issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 20-01, which orders the closure of bars and restaurants’ dine-in operations for 12 days, through April 6. This does not include drive-thru, delivery or takeout options for facilities.
City Manager Alan Nygaard, in collaboration with the Director of Public Health - Idaho North Central District and the Emergency Management Coordinator for Nez Perce County, announced the closure, and that there shall be no gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
Downtown Parking for Takeout Orders
Ten-minute parking is available downtown that is dedicated for takeout orders. These parking spaces are easily identifiable – look for a green and white sign that reads “10 MINUTE PARKING.” The Public Works Department worked quickly with Beautiful Downtown Lewiston to provide this service in order to help community members get to businesses efficiently and safely.
