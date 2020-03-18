In the interest of public health, effective Friday morning, March 20, public access to all city facilities will no longer be available until further notice. City services will still be available by calling in, online and mail. City staff will report into their work locations as usual. We are evaluating public hearings and meetings with any significant attendance and exploring alternative approaches to conducting city business. Monday’s City Council meeting will proceed as scheduled, but the amount of people allowed in the meeting space will be limited.
All Parks and Recreation programs, with the exception of the Senior Nutrition Program (drive-through/pick up only), Co-Ed Volleyball League and Mush Softball League, are postponed or canceled at this time. Additionally, all Library programs have been postponed or canceled. We will reevaluate on an ongoing basis.
Lewiston Transit services will continue until further notice.
“It is our role and responsibility during this time to do everything we can to continue providing essential services to you,” City Manager Alan Nygaard said. “We cannot continue to provide required services if our employees become ill.”
Closed City Facilities:
• City Hall - 1134 F Street, Lewiston, ID 83501
• Community Center - 1424 Main Street, Lewiston, ID 83501
• Lewiston City Library - 411 D Street, Lewiston, ID 83501
• Community Development - 215 D Street, Lewiston, ID 83501
• Public Works - 215 D Street Suite B, Lewiston, ID 83501
• Fire Admin. Building - 1245 Idaho Street, Lewiston, ID 83501
While the Police and Fire Station entrances will be locked, staff can be contacted by intercom located at the main doors.
