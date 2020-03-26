(March 26, 10:20 a.m.) Civil protection order forms can now be filed in any Idaho court online, via the Guide & File tool, which asks a series of questions to gather necessary information to complete and file court forms remotely. Civil protection orders can be used to restrict or prohibit contact between a victim of abuse and the abuser, giving law enforcement the ability to apply criminal penalties for violations.
Those seeking additional details on court protective orders, and who has eligibility to file them, can visit the Idaho Legal Aid Services webpage.
In addition to expanding filing capabilities without visiting the courthouse, Guide & File helps improve the accuracy and efficiency of any filing by selecting the appropriate forms based on interview questions, while minimizing any delays that illegible forms might cause. Many frequently asked questions can also be answered without the need to contact or visit the court.
The civil protection order interviews are now available statewide, giving filers the ability to file court forms from anywhere with internet access and at any time, including outside of court office hours. As many courts have altered operations with the intent to protect public health and promote public safety during the novel coronavirus outbreak, this is another option to provide court services remotely.
Those seeking access to the online court filing system should visit the Court Assistance Office and Self-Help Center Website at https://courtselfhelp.idaho.gov/. Links to Guide & File and other resources are also on the Idaho Supreme Court site.
