Clarkston, Wash. - The Lower Granite Natural Resource Management (NRM) staff will be restricting access to their office in Clarkston in response to the COVID-19 situation.
Access to public walk-in service at the Clarkston NRM office will be restricted. However NRM staff will still be working and will be available by telephone for routine business and any questions normally addressed at 509-751-0240. The Clarkston office will still be accepting deliveries and staff will remain available for any emergency situations for the visiting public.
