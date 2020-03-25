As of 5 p.m. March 25, 2020 the Clearwater County Courthouse and satellite offices are closed to the public. Essential departments will be staffed and will be available to assist people by telephone. If you require a necessary service, please call that department for instructions. If no one answers, please leave a message and someone will get back to you as soon as they can.
County phone numbers:
Commissioners 208-476-3615
Ambulance Department 208-476-3771
Assessor 208-476-7042
Automobile License 208-476-4912
Auditor/Recorder/Elections 208-476-5615
Building and Planning 208-476-4815
Court Office 208-476-5596
Driver’s License 208-476-8970
Emergency Management 208-476-4064
Extension Office 208-476-4434
Juvenile Court Services 208-476-9725
Prosecutor 208-476-5611
Road Department 208-476-4813
Rural Addressing & GIS 208-476-9989
Social Services 208-476-3864
Sheriff 208-476-4521
Treasurer 208-476-5213
Transfer Station 208-476-7903
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.