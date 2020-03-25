As of 5 p.m. March 25, 2020 the Clearwater County Courthouse and satellite offices are closed to the public. Essential departments will be staffed and will be available to assist people by telephone. If you require a necessary service, please call that department for instructions. If no one answers, please leave a message and someone will get back to you as soon as they can.

County phone numbers:

Commissioners 208-476-3615

Ambulance Department 208-476-3771

Assessor 208-476-7042

Automobile License 208-476-4912

Auditor/Recorder/Elections 208-476-5615

Building and Planning 208-476-4815

Court Office 208-476-5596

Driver’s License 208-476-8970

Emergency Management 208-476-4064

Extension Office 208-476-4434

Juvenile Court Services 208-476-9725

Prosecutor 208-476-5611

Road Department 208-476-4813

Rural Addressing & GIS 208-476-9989

Social Services 208-476-3864

Sheriff 208-476-4521

Treasurer 208-476-5213

Transfer Station 208-476-7903

