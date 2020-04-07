(April 7, 2:45 p.m.) Idaho Power has extended the closure of its recreational facilities through at least May 14 as the company continues to take social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The closure includes all Idaho Power campgrounds, parks, developed day-use areas and boat ramps. Anyone with reservations during this period will automatically receive a full refund. These closure dates are in line with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation’s campground closures and are intended to protect essential employees and critical infrastructure as well as the rural communities near many of the company's sites.
Idaho Power owns and maintains more than 50 recreational sites along the Snake River, from American Falls downstream to Hells Canyon, as part of its requirements under federal licenses to operate its hydroelectric projects.
Additional information is available online at the company's COVID-19 response web page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.