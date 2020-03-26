(5 p.m. March 26) GRANGEVILLE – Focusing on the well-being of staff and community and in response to Governor Little’s stay at home order, the Grangeville office of Community Action Partnership (CAP) will be closed March 26-April 15. CAP will not be providing services out of this office; however, those who need assistance can call CAP’s toll-free number at 800-326-4843.
Questions can also be e-mailed to info@cap4action.org and that e-mail will be routed to the appropriate staff member for assistance.
