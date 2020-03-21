(March 21, 5:45 pm) CANYON COUNTY – Southwest District Health (SWDH) and Central District Health (CDH) are working closely with Middleton School District after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified in an Ada County resident who had been in Middleton Middle School on March 11 and 12, during which time the individual may have been contagious.
Southwest District Health and Middleton School District are working to identify those who may have come into close contact with the individual. Once those contacts are identified, Southwest District Health staff and volunteers will contact those staff, faculty, and parents of children who had closest contact with the individual testing positive for COVID-19. Anyone not contacted has no reason for elevated concern.
Southwest District Health’s call center is open today from 4pm to 8pm and 8am to 5pm tomorrow, Sunday, March 22, 2020 to receive calls. The call center number is 208.455.5411.
