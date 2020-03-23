(March 23, 4:25 p.m.) COTTONWOOD -- COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation that requires increased planning and effort from all members of our communities.
“St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics are taking every precaution during this time to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our employees, patients, and the community safe and healthy,” says Dr. Jaron Brunson, Chief Medical Officer, SMH. “You can expect to see a few changes when entering any of our facilities and the major one is access limited to a single point of entry. At St. Mary’s Hospital we ask that you use the main entry and, at our Cottonwood Clinic, you will see our Triage Tent area at our main entrance. “This will help us manage our screening processes and ensure we keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” explains McGrath.
“When you visit one of our clinics, you can expect to be screened prior to, or upon entering, the reception or patient areas. For the safety of our community, staff and other patients, we encourage you to stay home if you are experiencing mild symptoms. Since there are vulnerable patients being seen at the clinic, Emergency Department and hospital, it is best to not place them at risk if you have mild symptoms,” says Brunson.
At this time St. Mary’s is asking anyone who believes they may have the virus to call the clinic or hospital before coming in to get directions regarding next steps.
“If you do come to the clinic or hospital, you will be screened for symptoms. If appropriate, you will be given the option to wait in your vehicle. If you are accompanying a patient who potentially has the virus, to keep others safe, you may also be screened at the time of the visit,” explains Brunson.
“Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it doesn’t mean you do not have the virus,” says Brunson. “Therefore it’s possible to spread the virus to those more vulnerable without even knowing it. The best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. Avoid gatherings of people 10 or more people and do not congregate together with groups.”
The CDC also recommends frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and/or use of hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, social distancing, staying home if you are sick, covering coughs and sneezes with elbow or a tissue (immediately disposed of) and cleaning frequently touched spaces.
“One place you do not have to avoid is our beautiful great outdoors,” says Dr. Bruson. “With the improving weather, we encourage everyone to get outside and take advantage of it...just not in groups! It will not only improve your health, it will help keep us all much happier and sane through this stressful time. Please stay safe and healthy and remember that we are here if and when you need us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.