Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says 80 percent of people infected with COVID-19 will only experience mild illness and will not require hospitalization. The coronavirus is mainly spread through person-to-person contact but can become sick by touching a surface or object and touching their face.
Health officials are estimating 15-35 percent of Idaho’s 1.8 million residents have the potential to become ill, according to Hahn. Making the possible range of coronavirus infection in Idaho falling between 270,000 and 630,000.
- Information from Madison Hardy, legislative intern, Idaho County Free Press
